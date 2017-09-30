Rallies Continue Over Mayo Clinic's Plan To Cut Services At Albe - KEYC

Rallies Continue Over Mayo Clinic's Plan To Cut Services At Albert Lea Location

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Rallies continue over Mayo Clinic's plan to cut services at its Albert Lea hospital.

"This mission goes on. The mission is changing. We've spent the past three months trying to work with Mayo on maintaining a full–service acute care hospital here in Albert Lea," Save Our Hospital Co-Chair Brad Arends says. 

Volunteers and concerned community members gathered near the Albert Lea facility on Saturday to voice their concerns.

"They're moving our intensive care unit now starting October 1. That reduces our hospital really down to nothing," Save Our Hospital fundraising committee Chairman, Al Arends says. 

Back in June, Mayo announced its plan to cut inpatient services like birthing and intensive care from its Albert Lea facility.

"We are convinced that it's in the best interest of this community to have a full–service acute hospital here," Brand Arends says. 

Instead, patients will have to receive those services in Austin, Minn. 

"We had promises that services would never be moved," Al Arends says. 

Mayo officials say the changes are due to financial losses, claiming the Albert Lea and Austin locations have lost a combined $13 million over two years.

"We don't believe that. I think it's been false accounting that has created that loss. We think that we'd like to have our hospital back. They could give it back to the community if they're losing that much money. We'd be happy to take it back," Al Arends says. 

