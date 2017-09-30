Mankato Firefighters Practice Through Live Burn

The Mankato fire department participated in a rare and unique drill that had many residents getting out of their homes to watch.



Firefighters gathered at 227 South Fifth Street, to practice and enhance their skills when it comes to a house fire.

Exercises varied in location, as different teams put out blazes in multiple rooms of this vacant two–story building.

Pallets and straw were the materials used, to ensure the safety and control throughout the burn.

Watering down flames from the outside as well as breaking windows to allow air to escape were just a couple of the procedures these first responders were working on today.



Commander Ed Hoffman said "Forcible entry, so we can train on that with props. Here, we had doors that we could actually open like we would in a real situation. It's actually going in, finding the fire. So, locating the fire, putting it out, ventilation tactics, different fire control tactics."

This structure originally was set to be demolished before being donated to the fire department.

A fortunate occurrence, since an occasion like this typically occurs only once a year.



Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson said "The opportunity to train a live fire situation is really irreplaceable. We do all kinds of training throughout the year, but to be able to experience the heat and the smoke and the kind of unfamiliar conditions is something that we experience in an emergency. So, to be able to practice under those situations is a huge help to us."

The simulation attracted quite a crowd as many residents got an opportunity to witness these individuals in action.



7-year-old Sofia Etgecomve said "I think what's really cool is that they're actually going to be in action. Seeing the firefighters like break the windows, like it's kind of like a TV show like my mommy said, but better."

Once the training finished, firefighters let the building go up in flames as the house slowly burnt to the ground.

- KEYC 12