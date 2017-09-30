MSU Hosts 2nd Annual Inflatable 5K

This afternoon, MSU's Student Events Team hosted its 2nd annual Inflatable 5K.



The race contains a unique obstacle in the form of bounce houses.

Along with running or walking just over 3 miles, participants had the choice to go through each of the 5 that were set up.



Coordinator Bailey Hofmeister said "We have them on the course, so people can actually go through them and it's not just like your basic slides. Actually, they're obstacle courses too. So, it adds a nice little element to the 5K, something a little different for the contestants."



More than 150 people participated this year.



If you'd like to know about future events put on by the Student Events Team, you can mnsuevents.com.

- KEYC 12