Buisman Ties School Record in West's 2-0 Win

The 6th-ranked Mankato West girls soccer team battled the 13th-rated DeLaSalle Islanders on Saturday. Katie Roberts scored twice for the Scarlets in their 2-0 victory. McKenna Buisman had an assist to nab the school record with 36 career assist. That point also tied the future Gopher for the program's career points record with 105.

Mel Lobitz recorded her 21st shutout, tying her with the school record. The Scarlets host Albert Lea on Tuesday night at the Caswell North Soccer Complex.