Mavs Stay Perfect with 47-10 Victory

MSU nabbed the 47-10 win Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.
Katie Roberts scored twice for the Scarlets in their 2-0 victory.
Crusaders celebrate after a goal Thursday night.
The Minnesota Twins became the first team to make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the previous season, clinching an AL wild-card berth on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Angles lost 6-4 in 10 innings at Chicago.
KEYC News 12 Sports Director Claire Dau caught up with MSU Head Football Coach Todd Hoffner to chat about the Mavs 36-0 win over Northern State.
The 13th-ranked Minnesota State soccer team returned to The Pitch Wednesday afternoon, the Mavericks played host to Concordia-St. Paul. Julia Zach scored the lone goal for the Mavs in their 1-0 victory over the Golden Bears.
The Mankato West Scarlets battled the Rochester John Marshall Rockets on Tuesday night in North Mankato. Scarlet senior McKenna Buisman tallied her 35th career assist, tying the program record in Mankato West's 4-1 win over the Rockets.
Natalie Schisel celebrates after scoring a goal.