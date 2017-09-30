Mavs Stay Perfect with 47-10 Victory

The 6th-rated MSU football team hit the road this weekend, the Mavs were in St. Paul to take on the Concordia Golden Bears.

MSU was up 3-0 after one quarter of play. In the 2nd, Justin Taormina broke free and took it 37-yards for the first touchdown of the game.

The Mavs would have the 9-3 lead with just over 10-seconds remaining before the break, Nate Gunn punched it in to give the Mavericks the 16-3 advantage at halftime. Gunn finished the day with 173 rushing yards. That's the 5th time this season he's reached the century mark.

MSU nabbed the 47-10 win Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.