Southeast Minnesota City To Build news $1.8M Grandstand

Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October.

The original grandstand at Tink Larson Field in Waseca was built in 1938. It burned down in a suspected arson in April 2016.

Flooding last fall delayed the project's construction.

City Engineer Mark Duchene says construction will start once the building plan is complete. crews will begin by excavating and putting in place water and sewer utility connections.

The field is named after Tink Larson, a longtime Waseca baseball coach. Larson says the new grandstand will feature 100 seats from Target Field and 100 seats from the old Metrodome.

The project is expected to cost about $1.8 million.

