Southeast Minnesota City To Build news $1.8M Grandstand

The 6th-ranked Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran Clippers battled the Jaguars of Truman/Granada/Huntley/East Chain on homecoming. It was a big night for Cleveland senior, Austin Plonsky. Entering the contest, Plonsky needed just one receiving touchdown to tie Michael Floyd's state record. Plonsky finished with three to break Floyd's record. Plonsky now sits at 43 with four regular season games, plus playoffs to go. The Clippers shutout the Jaguars 76-0 on homecoming.
The 6th-ranked Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran Clippers battled the Jaguars of Truman/Granada/Huntley/East Chain on homecoming. It was a big night for Cleveland senior, Austin Plonsky. Entering the contest, Plonsky needed just one receiving touchdown to tie Michael Floyd's state record. Plonsky finished with three to break Floyd's record. Plonsky now sits at 43 with four regular season games, plus playoffs to go. The Clippers shutout the Jaguars 76-0 on homecoming.
Their string of hits has kept them at legendary status for years, and now they're ready to give fans in Mankato a taste of the thrill.
Their string of hits has kept them at legendary status for years, and now they're ready to give fans in Mankato a taste of the thrill.
Knights led going into the 4th quarter, but Wolverines fought back to get the road victory.
Knights led going into the 4th quarter, but Wolverines fought back to get the road victory.
It was their toughest test of the season, but they still came away with a big win. The Marshall Tigers beat the Waseca Bluejays 34-13 in Marshall Friday night. This was the first time the Tigers had given up points this season. -- KEYC News 12
It was their toughest test of the season, but they still came away with a big win. The Marshall Tigers beat the Waseca Bluejays 34-13 in Marshall Friday night. This was the first time the Tigers had given up points this season. -- KEYC News 12
Game tied after first quarter, Eagles win 36-27.
Game tied after first quarter, Eagles win 36-27.
Hoover Elementary is one of 342 institutions across the nation to receive the designation of 2017 National Blue Ribbon School.
Hoover Elementary is one of 342 institutions across the nation to receive the designation of 2017 National Blue Ribbon School.
A 33-year-old Lakefield man is arrested, accused of leading police on a motorcycle chase through Jackson County.
A 33-year-old Lakefield man is arrested, accused of leading police on a motorcycle chase through Jackson County.