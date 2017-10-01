Freedom To Breathe Act Took Effect Ten Years Ago

Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the Freedom to Breathe Act here in Minnesota. A law that protects bar and restaurant workers and patrons from secondhand smoke.



"We had celebrations around the state because this was really a notable time protecting Minnesotans from secondhand smoke exposure," Erin Simmons, senior manager with the American Lung Association says.



Though the statewide law took effect on October 1, 2007, Mankato was one of the first cities in Minnesota to uphold a smoke-free indoor environment back in 2006.



"The people, the citizens of Mankato voted and supported continuing on with that clean indoor air policy by 69%. Which was an incredible win for this movement," Simmons says.



According to an American Journal of Preventive Medicine report, air pollution from secondhand smoke decreased over 95% in Minnesota bars and restaurants after the law took effect.



Despite the seemingly obvious benefits, the smoke-free act still sparked controversy across the state.



"Employees were worried about people not coming in, people staying home. You know, smoking inside their house; not coming to eat or drink," Jay Reasoner, operating partner of Pub 500 in downtown Mankato says.



Reasner says the biggest change was a healthy one,



"It's healthier, it's cleaner. I think after ten years it's normal. I don't think it's affecting much for anything. Nobody thinks about it anymore" he says.



Despite the ban promoting a smoke-free lifestyle, tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death in Minnesota.



"Well our work isn't done. The tobacco industry in the last ten years has introduced new products," Simmons says.



Simmons says the next step for Minnesota is to raise the age for tobacco purchase to 21. So far Edina and St. Louis Park are the only two cities in Minnesota to do so.