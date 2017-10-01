Maverick Fans Had Plenty To Cheer About In Exhibition

Hockey season is back in Mankato as fans showed their support for Sunday's exhibition game.



7 months of anticipation ended, as the Verizon Center welcomed the Mavericks back to the ice.

More than 2,000 purple and gold supporters filed into the arena to cheer on the WCHA preseason #1 ranked team.

Although this was only an exhibition, fans were eager to see their team in action as expectations are high this season.



Junior student Nathan Restyanszki said "I'm excited for the season. So, I've been told that my good hockey friend that we're going to do really good this year. So, I'm just excited for the hockey and winning."



Fan Brad Koenig said "Well, I guess we'll start to find out tonight. That's the big thing, you never know till you get on the ice."

It didn't take long for MSU to give their supporters something to cheer about, getting on the board within the first 67 seconds.

With the Mavericks kicking off their play at home, the atmosphere in this facility will only continue to bolster up.



Verizon Center Marketing Manager Eric Jones said "MSU is are main tenant. We're a hockey arena, so this is it for us. Once hockey fever starts here in Mankato, that's you know full board through April."

Ole seemed to be playing all night long, for the Mavericks had no problem putting the puck in the net, eventually beating the Regina Cougars, 8-0..



MSU will open up the regular season, with their home opener against #9 St. Cloud State on Saturday.

To follow all things Maverick Hockey, you can visit their website or follow them on twitter.

- KEYC 12