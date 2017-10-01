KEYC - Maverick Fans Had Plenty To Cheer About In Exhibition

Maverick Fans Had Plenty To Cheer About In Exhibition

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -

Hockey season is back in Mankato as fans showed their support for Sunday's exhibition game.

7 months of anticipation ended, as the Verizon Center welcomed the Mavericks back to the ice.

More than 2,000 purple and gold supporters filed into the arena to cheer on the WCHA preseason #1 ranked team.

Although this was only an exhibition, fans were eager to see their team in action as expectations are high this season.

Junior student Nathan Restyanszki said "I'm excited for the season. So, I've been told that my good hockey friend that we're going to do really good this year. So, I'm just excited for the hockey and winning."

Fan Brad Koenig said "Well, I guess we'll start to find out tonight. That's the big thing, you never know till you get on the ice."

It didn't take long for MSU to give their supporters something to cheer about, getting on the board within the first 67 seconds.

With the Mavericks kicking off their play at home, the atmosphere in this facility will only continue to bolster up.

Verizon Center Marketing Manager Eric Jones said "MSU is are main tenant. We're a hockey arena, so this is it for us. Once hockey fever starts here in Mankato, that's you know full board through April."

Ole seemed to be playing all night long, for the Mavericks had no problem putting the puck in the net, eventually beating the Regina Cougars, 8-0..

MSU will open up the regular season, with their home opener against #9 St. Cloud State on Saturday.

To follow all things Maverick Hockey, you can visit their website or follow them on twitter.

- KEYC 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Southeast Minnesota City To Build news $1.8M Grandstand

    Southeast Minnesota City To Build news $1.8M Grandstand

    Saturday, September 30 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-10-01 03:43:34 GMT

    Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October. 

    Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October. 

  • Man Charged After Setting Girlfriend On Fire

    Man Charged After Setting Girlfriend On Fire

    Saturday, September 30 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-10-01 00:02:59 GMT

    A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire. 

    A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire. 

  • Mankato Firefighters Practice Through Live Burn

    Mankato Firefighters Practice Through Live Burn

    Saturday, September 30 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-10-01 00:01:09 GMT

    The Mankato fire department participated in a rare and unique drill that had many residents getting out of their homes to watch. 

    The Mankato fire department participated in a rare and unique drill that had many residents getting out of their homes to watch. 

  • Rallies Continue Over Mayo Clinic's Plan To Cut Services At Albert Lea Location

    Rallies Continue Over Mayo Clinic's Plan To Cut Services At Albert Lea Location

    Saturday, September 30 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-10-01 03:43:40 GMT

    Back in June, Mayo announced its plan to cut inpatient services like birthing and intensive care from its Albert Lea facility. "We are convinced that it's in the best interest of this community to have a full–service acute hospital here," Brand Arends says. 

    Back in June, Mayo announced its plan to cut inpatient services like birthing and intensive care from its Albert Lea facility. "We are convinced that it's in the best interest of this community to have a full–service acute hospital here," Brand Arends says. 

  • Marshall Stays Perfect, Beats Waseca 34-13

    Marshall Stays Perfect, Beats Waseca 34-13

    Saturday, September 30 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-09-30 04:15:15 GMT

    It was their toughest test of the season, but they still came away with a big win. The Marshall Tigers beat the Waseca Bluejays 34-13 in Marshall Friday night.  This was the first time the Tigers had given up points this season. -- KEYC News 12  

    It was their toughest test of the season, but they still came away with a big win. The Marshall Tigers beat the Waseca Bluejays 34-13 in Marshall Friday night.  This was the first time the Tigers had given up points this season. -- KEYC News 12  

  • Plonsky Shatters State Record in Cleveland's Homecoming Win

    Plonsky Shatters State Record in Cleveland's Homecoming Win

    Saturday, September 30 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-09-30 04:02:31 GMT

    The 6th-ranked Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran Clippers battled the Jaguars of Truman/Granada/Huntley/East Chain on homecoming. It was a big night for Cleveland senior, Austin Plonsky. Entering the contest, Plonsky needed just one receiving touchdown to tie Michael Floyd's state record. Plonsky finished with three to break Floyd's record. Plonsky now sits at 43 with four regular season games, plus playoffs to go. The Clippers shutout the Jaguars 76-0 on homecoming.

    The 6th-ranked Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran Clippers battled the Jaguars of Truman/Granada/Huntley/East Chain on homecoming. It was a big night for Cleveland senior, Austin Plonsky. Entering the contest, Plonsky needed just one receiving touchdown to tie Michael Floyd's state record. Plonsky finished with three to break Floyd's record. Plonsky now sits at 43 with four regular season games, plus playoffs to go. The Clippers shutout the Jaguars 76-0 on homecoming.

  • Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota Kicks Off Annual Harvest Festival

    Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota Kicks Off Annual Harvest Festival

    Saturday, September 30 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-10-01 00:05:24 GMT

    Hundreds of families came out to the Museum's campus to explore a variety of farming and construction equipment. From tractors to bulldozers, kids were able to climb into the vehicles and explore the different types of heavy machinery.

    Hundreds of families came out to the Museum's campus to explore a variety of farming and construction equipment. From tractors to bulldozers, kids were able to climb into the vehicles and explore the different types of heavy machinery.

  • Get your flu shots, US urges amid concerns about bad season

    Get your flu shots, US urges amid concerns about bad season

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:17:31 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-10-01 17:11:10 GMT
    It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.
    It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.