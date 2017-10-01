Maverick Fans Had Plenty To Cheer About In Exhibition

Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October.
A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire.
The Mankato fire department participated in a rare and unique drill that had many residents getting out of their homes to watch.
Back in June, Mayo announced its plan to cut inpatient services like birthing and intensive care from its Albert Lea facility. "We are convinced that it's in the best interest of this community to have a full–service acute hospital here," Brand Arends says.
It was their toughest test of the season, but they still came away with a big win. The Marshall Tigers beat the Waseca Bluejays 34-13 in Marshall Friday night. This was the first time the Tigers had given up points this season. -- KEYC News 12
The 6th-ranked Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran Clippers battled the Jaguars of Truman/Granada/Huntley/East Chain on homecoming. It was a big night for Cleveland senior, Austin Plonsky. Entering the contest, Plonsky needed just one receiving touchdown to tie Michael Floyd's state record. Plonsky finished with three to break Floyd's record. Plonsky now sits at 43 with four regular season games, plus playoffs to go. The Clippers shutout the Jaguars 76-0 on homecoming.
Hundreds of families came out to the Museum's campus to explore a variety of farming and construction equipment. From tractors to bulldozers, kids were able to climb into the vehicles and explore the different types of heavy machinery.
