Man Arrested After High Speed Chase In New Ulm

A 36-year-old Sleepy Eye man is arrested after being involved in three crashes on a high-speed chase in and around New Ulm last night.

Reports say the first crash happened on Highway 14 just before 8pm.

The second crash happened nearly 15 minutes later at Sunrise Drive near Payne Street, followed by a third crash just four minutes later.

The suspect continue to flee the scene which led to a high speed chase reaching up to 90mph.

Officers were able to block in the suspect.

That's when the suspect was arrested and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The suspects name and pending criminal charges have not yet been released.

