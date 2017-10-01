Two Officers Hurt In ATV vs. Car Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol says two Bemidji police officers were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into their squad car during a chase.

Authorities say the officers were trying to help with the pursuit of the ATV started by another officer when the ATV collided with their squad car early this morning in Bemidji.

The two officers and the ATV driver were taken to a Bemidji hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says the 26-year-old Bemidji woman who was driving the ATV apparently had been drinking.

--KEYC News 12