UPDATE: Over 200 Wounded, 50 Killed In Las Vegas Concert Shooting

A 36-year-old Sleepy Eye man is arrested after being involved in three crashes on a high-speed chase in and around New Ulm last night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says two Bemidji police officers were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into their squad car during a chase.
In Minnesota, college students spend on average around $1,300 on textbooks, according to the state.
It was their toughest test of the season, but they still came away with a big win. The Marshall Tigers beat the Waseca Bluejays 34-13 in Marshall Friday night. This was the first time the Tigers had given up points this season. -- KEYC News 12
Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October.
A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire.
