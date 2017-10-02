KEYC - UPDATE: Over 200 Wounded, 50 Killed In Las Vegas Concert Shootin

UPDATE: Over 200 Wounded, 50 Killed In Las Vegas Concert Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Updated: 5:52 a.m. 
A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. 
     Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says more than 200 people were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip. 
     Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock.
     Lombardo says officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock is dead. 
     Authorities say they have located 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who was wanted as a person of interest in this incident.
     The dead gunman is also believed to have checked in as a hotel guest.
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead. 
     Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died. 
     Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire.
A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 
Lombardo says officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Nevada sheriff identifies Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock as the dead man suspected of opening fire at the concert.
     Authorities have not released any other identities of those injured.
     More than 100 people were injured. 
     The sheriff says they believe this was a ``lone wolf'' attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

