Albert Lea Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired In Neighborhood

Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in an Albert Lea neighborhood.

Albert Lea Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Gene Avenue for a call of multiple shots fired just before 11:30 Friday night.

Officers found several spent shell casings in the street and a vehicle parked outside a home that was struck with bullets.

Police say that specific residence appears to have been targeted.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.