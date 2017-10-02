KEYC - Albert Lea Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired In Neighbo

Albert Lea Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired In Neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in an Albert Lea neighborhood.

Albert Lea Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Gene Avenue for a call of multiple shots fired just before 11:30 Friday night.

Officers found several spent shell casings in the street and a vehicle parked outside a home that was struck with bullets.  

Police say that specific residence appears to have been targeted.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Arrested After High Speed Chase In New Ulm

    Man Arrested After High Speed Chase In New Ulm

    Sunday, October 1 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-10-02 02:51:38 GMT

    A 36-year-old Sleepy Eye man is arrested after being involved in three crashes on a high-speed chase in and around New Ulm last night. 

    A 36-year-old Sleepy Eye man is arrested after being involved in three crashes on a high-speed chase in and around New Ulm last night. 

  • Two Officers Hurt In ATV vs. Car Crash

    Two Officers Hurt In ATV vs. Car Crash

    Sunday, October 1 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-10-02 02:45:46 GMT

    The Minnesota State Patrol says two Bemidji police officers were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into their squad car during a chase. 

    The Minnesota State Patrol says two Bemidji police officers were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into their squad car during a chase. 

  • Senator Franken Pushes For Free Online Textbooks

    Senator Franken Pushes For Free Online Textbooks

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:34:33 GMT

    In Minnesota, college students spend on average around $1,300 on textbooks, according to the state. 

    In Minnesota, college students spend on average around $1,300 on textbooks, according to the state. 

  • Marshall Stays Perfect, Beats Waseca 34-13

    Marshall Stays Perfect, Beats Waseca 34-13

    Saturday, September 30 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-09-30 04:15:15 GMT

    It was their toughest test of the season, but they still came away with a big win. The Marshall Tigers beat the Waseca Bluejays 34-13 in Marshall Friday night.  This was the first time the Tigers had given up points this season. -- KEYC News 12  

    It was their toughest test of the season, but they still came away with a big win. The Marshall Tigers beat the Waseca Bluejays 34-13 in Marshall Friday night.  This was the first time the Tigers had given up points this season. -- KEYC News 12  

  • Ganeden Continues Canadian Expansion with New Health Canada Approvals

    Ganeden Continues Canadian Expansion with New Health Canada Approvals

    As a result of recent regulatory work, Ganeden has made advancements for the usage of its patented and shelf-stable probiotic strain, GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086), in Canada. The international leader in...
    As a result of recent regulatory work, Ganeden has made advancements for the usage of its patented and shelf-stable probiotic strain, GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086), in Canada. The international leader in...

  • Southeast Minnesota City To Build news $1.8M Grandstand

    Southeast Minnesota City To Build news $1.8M Grandstand

    Saturday, September 30 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-10-01 03:43:34 GMT

    Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October. 

    Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October. 

  • Man Charged After Setting Girlfriend On Fire

    Man Charged After Setting Girlfriend On Fire

    Saturday, September 30 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-10-01 00:02:59 GMT

    A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire. 

    A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page