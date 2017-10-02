Minnesota Woman Witnesses Las Vegas Mass Shooting

A Minnesota woman was among concert-goers who fled in panic when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas outdoor country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Taylor Dumbrovski, from Cold Spring, says she heard what sounded like fireworks, but soon realized it was gunfire. She says that in the midst of the chaos people were helping others as the crowd scattered.

Dumbrovski was at the Jason Aldean concert with her fiance, brother and sister-in-law. She says they didn't want to be sitting ducks, so they took off running and tried to stay together. Dumbrovski says they ran for several miles, finally making it back to their hotel.

Authorities say at least 50 people died and more than 200 were wounded at the concert attended by tens of thousands.