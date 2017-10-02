'A Charlie Brown Christmas' Tour To Stop In Mankato

The holidays are in sight, and what better way to celebrate than with the Peanuts gang, as they stop in Mankato.

'A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage' will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13 at the Verizon Center Grand Hall.

The brand new touring production gets the audience into the holiday spirit as the Peanuts gang discovers the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets range from $25 to $45, and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at the Verizon Center box office, by phone or at any Ticketmaster location.