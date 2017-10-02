US Supreme Court Won't Hear Minnesota Assisted Suicide Case

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.
A 36-year-old Sleepy Eye man is arrested after being involved in three crashes on a high-speed chase in and around New Ulm last night.
A Minnesota woman was among concert-goers who fled in panic when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas outdoor country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
A 39-year-old man is arrested following a fire at a home in Minnesota Lake. Faribault County Deputies were trying to arrest 39–year–old Timothy Brandt on an active felony warrant at a home on 240th Street at 8 p.m. Friday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says two Bemidji police officers were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into their squad car during a chase.
The case of a man serving life in prison for killing the 2-year-old son of NFL running back Adrian Peterson in South Dakota is going before the state Supreme Court.
Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in an Albert Lea neighborhood. Albert Lea Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Gene Avenue for a call of multiple shots fired just before 11:30 Friday night.
The holidays are in sight, and what better way to celebrate than with the Peanuts gang, as they stop in Mankato.
