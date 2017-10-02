Man Arrested After House Fire In Minnesota Lake

A 39-year-old man is arrested following a fire at a home in Minnesota Lake.

Faribault County Deputies were trying to arrest 39–year–old Timothy Brandt on an active felony warrant at a home on 240th Street at 8 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities say Brandt refused to come to the door for over an hour, telling police the quote place will go up in flames end quote.

Deputies entered the home after seeing flames come from upstairs around 9 p.m.

Brandt eventually escaped from a second story patio door.

He was arrested and taken to the Faribault County Jail on the active warrant an additional charges stemming from the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.