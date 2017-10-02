MRI Confirms Torn ACL for Vikings Running Back Cook

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer reported during his Monday morning press conference that an MRI has confirmed a torn ACL for rookie running back Dalvin Cook. Zimmer says they will wait for the swelling to go down before scheduling surgery. He says the team may look at signing another running back. The Vikings lost Sunday's game to the Lions 14-7. Minnesota has a 2-2 record for the season and will travel to Chicago to play the Bears on Monday night October 9th.