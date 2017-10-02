"A Night with Janis Joplin" Show Rescheduled

The Mankato Verizon Center says the National Touring Company's performance of "A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN" has been rescheduled.

The touring company says the show, originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, is being rescheduled to a new date, most likely January 31.

Verizon Center marketing manager Eric Jones says patrons should hold onto their tickets, as they will be valid for the new date. Refunds can be obtained at the point of purchase.

A letter from the National Touring Company says the performance is being rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances and that Mankato was not the only city impacted.

