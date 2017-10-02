KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Why You Shouldn't Prune During Fall Season

MIDDAY EXPERT: Why You Shouldn't Prune During Fall Season

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Sarah Malchow with Drummers Garden Center & Floral joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about something you shouldn't be doing when it comes to the fall season--pruning. 

Malchow talked about the harm pruning could cause to your trees or shrubs if you decide to do that in the fall. She also suggested some things that are recommended on doing during the fall season.