Minnesota College Creating Additional Space For Engineering

A Minnesota college is investing more than $10 million to create additional class space for engineering students in an effort to meet a growing need for skilled workers in the state.

Dunwoody College will turn its old gymnasium into a space for engineering students. The students will be able to receive hands-on training in their chosen field.

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development officials say the state had almost 98,000 unfilled jobs last year.

College President Rich Wagner says the numbers show that companies are struggling to find qualified candidates to fill the positions.

Wagner says the state only has a few options for students wanting to studying engineering while there are thousands of job openings for mechanical engineers, software engineers and electrical engineers.