Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Iowa Rest Stop Slaying

A woman accused of killing a trucker at an Iowa rest stop along Interstate 80 has pleaded not guilty.

Forty-three-year-old Mariana Lesnic entered the written plea Monday in Iowa County. She's charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 6 shooting death of 60-year-old Ernest Kummer, who lived in Monroe. Kummer was an employee of Fridley, Minnesota-based Copeland Trucking, where he had worked since 2010.

Authorities have not said publicly what they think led to the shooting.