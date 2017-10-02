KEYC - Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Iowa Rest Stop Slaying

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A woman accused of killing a trucker at an Iowa rest stop along Interstate 80 has pleaded not guilty.
     Forty-three-year-old Mariana Lesnic entered the written plea Monday in Iowa County. She's charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 6 shooting death of 60-year-old Ernest Kummer, who lived in Monroe. Kummer was an employee of Fridley, Minnesota-based Copeland Trucking, where he had worked since 2010. 
     Authorities have not said publicly what they think led to the shooting.