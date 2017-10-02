6 Arrested In Juvenile Prostitution Sting In Madison Lake

Six people are arrested in a juvenile prostitution sting in Madison Lake.

Authorities say the undercover operation took place Saturday. Law enforcement used the internet to pose as prostitutes, where they say each of the suspects agreed to buy sex for money or narcotics.

Authorities are trying to identify an additional suspect, who fled during the operation.

The suspects arrested are Khaled Alghadhouri-Alenezi (18) for soliciting a juvenile for prostitution, Jwandra Lashonne Lively (35) for soliciting a juvenile for prostitution and 5th degree controlled substance possession, Abdoulaye Issoufou Kourou (40) for soliciting a juvenile for prostitution, Nicholas Dustin Horst (37) for soliciting a juvenile for prostitution, Andrew Baylee Graham (19) for soliciting a juvenile for prostitution and Ryan Randel Blair (19) for soliciting a juvenile for prostitution.

During the operation, authorities say they received calls and text messages from over 150 different individuals from posting one ad online.