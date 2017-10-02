Local Event Center Talks Security Measures After Vegas Mass Shooting

A gunman fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino into a crowd of thousands attending a music festival on the Vegas Strip.

More than 50 people are dead and more than 500 injured.

Police have identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from Mesquite, Nevada.

Verizon Center Marketing Manager Eric Jones says, "It's just another senseless tragedy that seems to happen a little bit too regularly internationally."

Jones says tragic events like this make you take a step back and look at your own security procedures when it comes to big events.

Jones says, "We're a lot stricter with our security lately. People are getting wanded when they come to the Verizon center or the veteran stone amphitheater so it takes a little bit of time to get into events but I think when you see things like this happen it kind of brings it all home where there is a reason why we have to increase our security and take things seriously and make sure our patrons and performers and athletes are safe."

When it comes to the Vetter stone Amphitheater where many outdoor concerts are held, Jones says security measures need to be taken not just in the perimeter but around it.

Jones says, "That's something that after an event like this we have to step up our processes of taking care of that."

Police officers are stationed at nearly every ticketed event and protocols are sent in place for different situations.

Jones says, "In an active shooter situation we have a command center with building personnel, police. We evaluate what is the best for that situation. Is it evacuating the building? Is it locking down the building? Every situation has a protocol that we follow."

--KEYC News 12