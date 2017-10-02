MSU Homecoming 'King' And 'Queen' Now Gender-Neutral 'Royals'

The tradition of homecoming king and queen dates back to as early as the 19th century. But a new trend emerging across college campuses in the US is taking a step toward greater equality.



Mankato State University is among a number of college campuses to rename the homecoming "king" and "queen" to the title homecoming "royalty."



"We dropped the 'king' and 'queen' title because we feel that we should be gender-inclusive," says Kristin Mossman, Homecoming Committee Team Lead.



The Minnesota State Student Association approved the change last spring.

Despite some backlash, Mossman says it's a step in the right direction.



"We support everyone. We don't care what you are or who you are. We just want to be able to show you that we care about you," she says.



This year's candidates seem to agree.



"We both think that it's a great idea- trying to include everyone. Especially with this institution being one of the most diverse in the state. I think it's very crucial that we're moving towards that," homecoming candidate Dustin Slaughter says.



Dustin Slaughter and Abby Streetar, both juniors, say they're proud to represent the change in its first year.



"We just want everyone to feel like they're home. This feels like our home and we want everyone to feel that way as well," Slaughter says.



MSU's coronation will be held Thursday. This year's royalty will be selected by student voting, an interview and trivia contest.