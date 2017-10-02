MSU's Memorial Library Turns 50

On Monday, Mankato State University's Memorial Library celebrated its 50th anniversary.



The Memorial Library opened its doors on October 2, 1967 with 160,000 volumes.



Fast forward to today and it has over a million books on its shelves.



Students and staff celebrated with cake, library tours and a performance by the school's marching band.



"We're really here to help students be successful in college. So this is just an extension of that effort to really support students, and we just hope everybody gets a chance to celebrate and enjoy the university, but also the library," University archivist Daardi Sizemore says



The anniversary is part of the University's sesquicentennial- an 18-month celebration leading up to the official 150th anniversary of the institution.