Nicollet County Sheriff's Office To Be Renovated

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office is getting a facelift, both inside and out.

Around $1 to $2 million was allocated by the county board to remodel the office.

Renovations include a new roof, windows, making the entrance ADA accessible, more office space and repairing water damage.

The interior of the building has not been renovated since 1984. It's also a historic building.

"This building is on the national historic registry, so that makes it more unique, trying to do a lot of these things, we try to maintain some of the historical pieces of it," Sheriff Dave Lange said.

Work is expected to begin this fall and last until the end of next year.