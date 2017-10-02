World War Two Veteran From Marshall Awarded 4 Service Medals

A World War Two veteran is honored with four service medals in Marshall.

Pete Labat served as corporal in the U.S. Air Force from 1942 until 1946.

He never received the medals he earned due to his records being lost in a fire in St. Louis.

But, Mr. Labat says he's thankful for support of his friends and family who showed up today to support him.

Labat says, "I guess I'm not a good speaker, but I want to thank you all for being here and for the good Lord giving me so many good years."

Pete was presented his medals by service members and the American Legion Honor Guard.

The ceremony took place on Pete's 97th birthday.

The mayor also proclaimed October 2 as Pete Labat Day in Marshall.

