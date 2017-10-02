The Murky Minnesota Draws Attention For Poor Water Quality

State officials continue their push for cleaner water, this time focusing on the clarity of the Minnesota River.

And as anyone who taken a close look could tell you, the Minnesota River is anything but clear.



The Minnesota River has always been muddy, but it's become visibly worse over the years. Experts say volume of water in the system is becoming too much for the river to handle.



Today's stop is part of Governor Mark Dayton's proposed 25 by 25 plan, a goal to improve water quality statewide 25% by the year 2025.

A big task to be sure.

