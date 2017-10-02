KEYC - North Mankato Pool Project Will Have To Wait

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
The North Mankato water park is on hold, after the bidding process didn't turn out as expected.
 
Only one bid was received by the deadline this afternoon, and it came in almost a million dollars over budget.
 
The consultant working with North Mankato will report their findings and recommendations to the city council at a future date.

