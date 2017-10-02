North Mankato Pool Project Will Have To Wait

Six people are arrested in a juvenile prostitution sting in Madison Lake. Authorities say the undercover operation took place Saturday.
A 39-year-old man is arrested following a fire at a home in Minnesota Lake. Faribault County Deputies report trying to arrest 39–year–old Timothy Brandt on an active felony warrant at a home on 240th Street Friday night.
A 36-year-old Sleepy Eye man is arrested after being involved in three crashes on a high-speed chase in and around New Ulm last night.
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.
A Minnesota woman was among concert-goers who fled in panic when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas outdoor country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The holidays are in sight, and what better way to celebrate than with the Peanuts gang, as they stop in Mankato.
The Minnesota State Patrol says two Bemidji police officers were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into their squad car during a chase.
Sarah Malchow with Drummers Garden Center & Floral joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about something you shouldn't be doing when it comes to the fall season--pruning.
