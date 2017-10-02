Spencer Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A Spencer, Iowa man is charged with attempted murder and other counts after an incident in Palo Alto County early Monday morning.

Deputies got two reports of a man carrying a gun walking down Highway 18 near Ruthven just after three a-m.

Authorities eventually stopped a vehicle and identified a passenger inside as 23-year-old Challer Douglas Wadsley.

Upon investigation, authorities say Wadsley was the man they had been looking for.

They say he had threatened and assaulted the female driver of a vehicle he was riding in, and pointed a shotgun at her.

The sheriff’s office goes on to say that the driver pulled over, Wadsley got out, and fired the shotgun at the vehicle as it drove away.

Sheriff’s deputies eventually found the shotgun and two spent shells.

Wadsley was taken to the Palo Alto County Jail to await his court appearance.

