Iowa Lawmakers To Discuss Opioids, Though Policy Unclear

Some Iowa lawmakers are turning their attention to opioid abuse in the state, though it's unclear what action they may take next legislative session.

A committee will meet at the state Capitol this month to discuss the issue, including a new report from the University of Iowa with recommendations to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths.

Opioids include both prescription pain relievers like oxycodone and illegal substances such as heroin. Data shows a surge around the country in recent years of overdoses and deaths related to opioids.

Such overdoses and deaths in Iowa remain low compared to other states, though data shows a significant increase in reported cases over the past 20 years.

Rep. David Heaton, a Mount Pleasant Republican leading the committee, says he expects bipartisan support next year for opioid-related legislation.