Two Charged With Issuing Counterfeit Checks In Mankato

Two people from Minneapolis are facing counterfeit charges in Blue Earth County.

22-year-old Jaimaur Jefferson and 46-year-old Carmen Morris each face 3 felony counts of check forgery and 3 felony counts of possessing counterfeit checks.

According to the criminal complaint, each individual cashed three counterfeit payroll checks totaling over $1700 at both Hy-Vee locations in Mankato.

Further investigation found that both Jefferson and Morris issued the checks made payable to two different business accounts.

Authorities confirmed with both of the Mankato businesses that the checking accounts were fictitious and that both suspects were not employees.

Both Jefferson and Morris will appear in court on October 26.