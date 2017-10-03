One Injured In Tractor, Car Accident

One person is injured in a car versus tractor accident Sunday night.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident just before 7:30 p.m. near County Road 7 and 30th Street, south of Stewart.

Authorities haven’t released details on what caused the crash, but say the accident involved a car driven by 62-year-old William Sauter, of Gibbon and a John Deer 2510 owned and driven by Jonathan Bulau, of Gibbon.

One individual was transported to the Hutchinson Hospital as a result of the crash. Police didn't specify which person was injured.