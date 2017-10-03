Man Gets 11 Years In Prison For Assault On Toddler

23-year-old Challer Douglas Wadsley is accused of firing a shotgun at a woman's car early Monday morning.
Six people are arrested in a juvenile prostitution sting in Madison Lake. Authorities say the undercover operation took place Saturday.
Two people from Minneapolis are facing counterfeit charges in Blue Earth County. 22-year-old Jaimaur Jefferson and 46-year-old Carmen Morris each face 3 felony counts of check forgery and 3 felony counts of possessing counterfeit checks.
A Minnesota native living in Las Vegas was critically wounded by a gunman who opened fire at a Jason Aldean concert in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
A 39-year-old man is arrested following a fire at a home in Minnesota Lake. Faribault County Deputies report trying to arrest 39–year–old Timothy Brandt on an active felony warrant at a home on 240th Street Friday night.
The Minnesota State Student Association approved the change last spring. Despite some backlash, Homecoming Committee Team Lead Kristin Mossman says it's a step in the right direction.
One person is injured in a car versus tractor accident Sunday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident just before 7:30 p.m. near County Road 7 and 30th Street, south of Stewart.
The man found guilty of causing long-term disabilities in an attack on his girlfriend's toddler has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
