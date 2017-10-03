Man Gets 11 Years In Prison For Assault On Toddler

The man found guilty of causing long-term disabilities in an attack on his girlfriend's toddler has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Matthew Scott Stewart was convicted of first-degree assault in connection to a 2015 incident that seriously injured the 23-month-old child. The boy suffered brain injuries resulting from abusive head trauma.

The assault happened in September of 2015. Wright County deputies responded to an apartment in Monticello on a report of a child having a seizure. The child was taken to Monticello Hospital for a head scan and was then transferred to Children's Hospital.