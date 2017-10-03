MIDDAY EXPERT: Preparing For The 2017-2018 Flu Season

Dr. Colin Weerts with Mankato Clinic joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some tips on how we can prepare for the 2017 flu season. Weerts talked about what's new this season, and who is most at risk for getting the flu. Mankato Clinic is also offering a Children's Flu Shot Clinic October 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Children's Health Center. You can call 507-389-8529 to make an appointment.