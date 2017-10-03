Minnesota County Officials Fear Tax Case May Cost Millions

County officials in northern Minnesota say they're anxious about a property tax case involving Enbridge Energy that could force them to repay $18 million in tax revenue collected between 2012 and 2014.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Enbridge contends the state Department of Revenue began using new methodology in 2012 to determine the value of pipelines in the area. They say the methodology overvalued the pipes and raised the company's property taxes by 24 percent.

Association of Minnesota Counties policy analyst Matt Hilgart says many counties could be devastated if they have to repay the tax revenue.

The company also seeks $32 million in overpaid taxes for 2015 and 2016, though no court date has been set. Enbridge spokeswoman Shannon Gustafson says the company will also appeal its 2017 taxes.