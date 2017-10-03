Parents Of Man Missing In Las Vegas Desperate For Answers

The parents of a Minnesota man who's missing after celebrating his 44th birthday at the Las Vegas concert where a mass shooting took place say they're desperate for answers on his whereabouts.

Mary Berger says her son, Steve, was attending the country music concert with his roommate and other friends and has not been heard from since Stephen Paddock opened fire from a high-rise hotel and killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 more.

Berger said Tuesday her son's Shorewood roommate called to tell her that he saw Steve get shot and fall to the ground, but when he tried to go to help him he was herded out of the venue.

Berger says she and her husband, Richard, have been trying every phone number they can find to learn what happened to their son.