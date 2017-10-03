KEYC - Two More Men Charged From Blue Earth County Prostitution Sting

Two More Men Charged From Blue Earth County Prostitution Sting

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -
Two additional men have been charged in connection with a prostitution sting in Blue Earth County Saturday.
25 year old Ryan Randle Blair of Florida, and 19 year old Andrew Baylee Graham of Oklahoma were each charged with one count of prostitution, agreeing to hire a 16 to 17 year old.
Four other men were charged yesterday.
Authorities are still trying to find one individual who fled during the sting.
Law enforcement says they received calls and text messages from over 150 different individuals from posting one ad online.
---KEYC News 12

