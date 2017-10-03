THRIVE: Time To Get Your Flu Shot

Why now is the time to get your flu shot to be prepared for the upcoming season.
Why now is the time to get your flu shot to be prepared for the upcoming season.
College is nothing short of an enormous transition for young adults.
College is nothing short of an enormous transition for young adults.
Bullying is unwanted aggressive behavior that perceives power imbalance.
Bullying is unwanted aggressive behavior that perceives power imbalance.
It’s the fastest growing water sport in Minnesota and it’s also a great workout! We head out onto the water to take a look at stand-up paddle boarding.
It’s the fastest growing water sport in Minnesota and it’s also a great workout! We head out onto the water to take a look at stand-up paddle boarding.
People of all ages and abilities are moving this summer, by signing up for tri or duathlons.
People of all ages and abilities are moving this summer, by signing up for tri or duathlons.
It's a day many look forward to each day when they go to work... retirement.
It's a day many look forward to each day when they go to work... retirement.
As the weather turns warmer, many of us are heading outside to get our exercise.
As the weather turns warmer, many of us are heading outside to get our exercise.
With miles and miles of biking trails throughout our viewing area, it's no surprise more and more people are taking to two wheels to get their exercise.
With miles and miles of biking trails throughout our viewing area, it's no surprise more and more people are taking to two wheels to get their exercise.
23-year-old Challer Douglas Wadsley is accused of firing a shotgun at a woman's car early Monday morning.
23-year-old Challer Douglas Wadsley is accused of firing a shotgun at a woman's car early Monday morning.
A Minnesota man has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the shooting in Las Vegas, according to family friend and a coworker
A Minnesota man has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the shooting in Las Vegas, according to family friend and a coworker
Six people are arrested in a juvenile prostitution sting in Madison Lake. Authorities say the undercover operation took place Saturday.
Six people are arrested in a juvenile prostitution sting in Madison Lake. Authorities say the undercover operation took place Saturday.
Two people from Minneapolis are facing counterfeit charges in Blue Earth County. 22-year-old Jaimaur Jefferson and 46-year-old Carmen Morris each face 3 felony counts of check forgery and 3 felony counts of possessing counterfeit checks.
Two people from Minneapolis are facing counterfeit charges in Blue Earth County. 22-year-old Jaimaur Jefferson and 46-year-old Carmen Morris each face 3 felony counts of check forgery and 3 felony counts of possessing counterfeit checks.
A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge
A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge