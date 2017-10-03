KEYC - Recent Rain Delays Harvesting

Recent Rain Delays Harvesting

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. -

Farmers across the region got started with soybean harvest at the end of last week, but the rain began to fall Sunday, soaking some areas with up to 3 or 4 inches of rain.

Ag Expert Kent Thiesse says, "I think we were a little behind anyway, but the harvest can go fairly quickly if you get favorable conditions."

The weekly crop report shows we were already behind the 5–year average before the rain came.

Thiesse says, "The further we push into October the harvest window shrinks. First of all soybeans need to be dry when you harvest them and the day length is getting shorter rapidly and you get heavy dews in the morning."

Most soybeans harvest is completed by mid–October and if the weather doesn't change, farmers are going to be pushing it.

Thiesse says, "In some areas that got a lot of rain they're going to need a few drying days before they can get back in the fields again. So we might be in late this week or early next week before some of the soybean harvesting can resume again."

Aside from causing a delay, the excessive rain can create harvest challenges for farmers, potentially damaging their yield.

Thiesse says, "The risk you run is potentially you could have more field loss if bean pods start popping open or if you have to leave some of the field crop out there until later you might lose some of the potential that it has out there."

But overall, Thiesse says the biggest challenge this creates is the timeliness.

Thiesse says, "It adds a lot of time to the process because if you can't go from end to end and also potentially some damage to fields if it's really wet and you have to leave big tracks harvest becomes more of hassle and adds more time to the process."

Once soybeans harvest is finished, farmers will be moving right into corn.

