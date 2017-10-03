Nobel Conference 53 Focuses On Reproductive Technology

23-year-old Challer Douglas Wadsley is accused of firing a shotgun at a woman's car early Monday morning.
A Minnesota man has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the shooting in Las Vegas, according to family friend and a coworker
Six people are arrested in a juvenile prostitution sting in Madison Lake. Authorities say the undercover operation took place Saturday.
Two people from Minneapolis are facing counterfeit charges in Blue Earth County. 22-year-old Jaimaur Jefferson and 46-year-old Carmen Morris each face 3 felony counts of check forgery and 3 felony counts of possessing counterfeit checks.
A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge
The parents of a Minnesota man who's missing after celebrating his 44th birthday at the Las Vegas concert where a mass shooting took place say they're desperate for answers on his whereabouts.
The Minnesota State Student Association approved the change last spring. Despite some backlash, Homecoming Committee Team Lead Kristin Mossman says it's a step in the right direction.
A Minnesota native living in Las Vegas was critically wounded by a gunman who opened fire at a Jason Aldean concert in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
