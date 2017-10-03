Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Donates $50K To Help Rebuild Tink Larson Field

A $1.8 million renovation is underway for the Tink Larson Field in Waseca.



A number of Minnesota foundations and committees joined forces in an effort to rebuild the field after its grandstand was destroyed by a fire in April of 2016.



"We're happy to partner with them here and be able to continue to build this great facility and make it new once again," Bryan Donaldson, executive director of the Twins Community Fund says.

One of those partners is the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

"We're here to invest in kids and families for 52 weeks in honor of Super Bowl 52," Dana Nelson, vice president of legacy and community partnerships with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee says.

Members of the committee gathered with the Minnesota Twins, Waseca city officials and many more to present a $50,000 grant to the city of Waseca.

"It's really a center of baseball in southern Minnesota so when the grandstand burned down you could still play baseball here but it didn't have that same quality it once had," Donaldson says.

The grant is part of the committee's 52 Weeks of Giving campaign, a yearlong effort that gives back to 52 communities to help promote a healthy lifestyle for kids in Minnesota.

The 79–year–old field was renamed in 1994 after Tink Larson, a legendary baseball coach in the Waseca community.



"It's been amazing how many people from around the state have contributed to this project and we're just so thankful that we've had that kind of support," Larson says.

The new grandstand will be more accessible to the elderly and handicapped.

"I've probably only got about another 25 or 30 years to enjoy this, but I'm going to enjoy it," he says.

The project is expected to be complete next spring.