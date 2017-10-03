KEYC - Minnesotan Killed in Vegas Attack

Minnesotan Killed in Vegas Attack

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
A Minnesota man has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the shooting in Las Vegas, according to family friend and a coworker.

Steve Berger, a longtime country music fan, was celebrating his 44th birthday with his girlfriend and friends at the Route 91 Harvest Day Festival.

