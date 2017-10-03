KEYC - Elysian Auto Services Participates In Brakes For Breasts Fundrai

Elysian Auto Services Participates In Brakes For Breasts Fundraiser

Elysian -

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Automotive repair shops across the US are putting the brakes on breast cancer with a unique fundraising campaign.

Elysian Auto Service of Elysian is just one of 168 repair shops to raise funds for a breast cancer vaccine.

For the entire month of October the shop is giving away free brake pads or shoes. Customers will only be charged for service fees and other parts if needed.

100% of the proceeds will go directly to Dr. Vincent Tuohy & the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.

"It's increased every year since we started. We've heard a lot of wonderful stories of people fighting breast cancer or different people having breast cancer and their stories. I feel that it's built great relationships with our customers, to get to know a little more about them," Susan Morsching, owner of Elysian Auto Service says. 

The Brakes for Breasts fundraiser began back in 2011. Elysian Auto Service is the only auto shop in Minnesota to participate.  

