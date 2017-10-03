KEYC - Minnesota Man Faces 28th Drunken Driving Charge

Minnesota Man Faces 28th Drunken Driving Charge

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge.

Danny Lee Bettcher of New York Mills was charged last week in Otter Tail County with felony-level drunken driving and refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test.

Bettcher was arrested Thursday after leaving the VFW in New York Mills. According to the complaint, an off-duty sheriff's deputy also was in the VFW, saw Bettcher drinking and alerted authorities.

Police pulled Bettcher over after he ignored a stop sign and drove about 10 to 15 mph on Highway 10 while swerving. Bettcher told the officer he was "way over" and to take him to jail.

The Star Tribune reports Bettcher is in jail with bail set at $100,000. His attorney did not immediately return a phone message for comment Tuesday.

-KEYC News 12

