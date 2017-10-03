KEYC News 12 to Launch Morning News in 2018

KEYC News 12 announced plans today for a new hour-long morning newscast to debut in January 2018.

“KEYC News 12 This Morning” will air live weekdays from 6 to 7 AM and will be anchored by Lisa Cownie, Kelsey Barchenger and Meteorologist Tom Clements.

Marvin Rhodes, General Manager of KEYC News 12, says, “With the addition of our new morning newscast, KEYC News 12 will present more than 22 hours of local news, weather and sports each week.”

News Director Mitch Keegan added, “Mornings are an important time of the day for people to learn about the day ahead of them as they get ready to head off to work or school.”

KEYC News 12 knows weather is a key part of any newscast and has invested in the newest weather forecasting technology. Combined with the station’s network of HD skycams, viewers will know how the constantly changing weather of the region will impact their day.

Lisa Cownie brings more than 20 years of news experience to the anchor seat, many of those years spent in a variety of roles at KEYC News 12 including being a former anchor/producer for “KEYC News 12 Midday.” She is proud to call southern Minnesota home and is actively involved with numerous organizations throughout the region.

Kelsey Barchenger is a familiar face to viewers. She’ll expand her role from the Mid-Day News to include KEYC News 12 This Morning. Kelsey is a southern Minnesota native, growing up in Elysian and graduating from Gustavus Adolphus College. She understands southern Minnesota and northern Iowa having spent her entire life in the region.

Tom Clements brings more than five years of experience in morning weather to KEYC News 12. Clements says with a morning newscast and the station’s new tools, he will bring the residents of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa their most accurate forecast.

“KEYC News 12 This Morning” will be followed by the fastest growing network morning newscast, “CBS This Morning” anchored by Charlie Rose, Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King, from 7 to 9 AM.

KEYC News 12, a CBS and FOX Affiliate serving southern Minnesota and northern Iowa since 1960, is part of family-owned United Communications Corporation based in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

