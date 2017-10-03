St. Peter Woman Accused of Welfare Fraud

A St. Peter woman charged with Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult back in April now faces fraud charges in Nicollet County.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says 32–year–old Danielle Flora Pankratz is charged with five counts of wrongfully obtaining assistance.

Authorities say Pankratz had power of attorney over her fiance's mother when she misappropriated over 13–thousand dollars.

The sheriff's office says because she didn't report that money, she received just over 41–hundred dollars in state assistance that she wasn't entitled to.

Both Pankratz and old Bernard Shaw, of Mankato face three felony counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in Blue Earth County.

