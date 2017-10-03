Scarlets Remain Unbeaten, Dominate Albert Lea

The Mankato West girls soccer team played host to the Albert Lea Tigers Tuesday night.

West's McKenna Buisman scored two goals, breaking the school record for career points. She now has 107 points in her career.

Scarlets win 5-0.

West goalkeeper Mel Lobitz also became the school's all-time leader in shutouts with the victory. She has 22 in her career.

--KEYC News 12