What Does It Take To Treat A Mass Shooting

The huge number of casualties in Las Vegas quickly overwhelmed the city's emergency rooms, and that had us wondering what would happen if our area experienced an event along the same lines.



In case of a large casualty event, emergency management authorities would most likely look to the surrounding region, and probably even the Twin Cities to get the resources they need, similar to a mutual aid call during firefighting.



Weller adds that after every event, the effectiveness of emergency services is evaluated to find out what worked, and what didn't. The information is spread throughout the country, effectively turning every mass killing or disaster into a case study from which future emergency managers can learn.

