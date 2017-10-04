Minnesota, North Dakota Governors Plan Meeting On Diversion

The governors of Minnesota and North Dakota have scheduled a meeting to discuss the future of a flood control project in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

A federal judge last month stopped construction of the $2.2 billion Red River diversion project, over complaints that the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not obtain the necessary permits from Minnesota.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum plan to meet in Moorhead on Wednesday. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr is scheduled to attend the discussion.

Construction of an inlet structure, considered the first phase of the project, began earlier this year. U.S. District Judge John Tunheim of Minnesota ordered the work to stop.

The diversion idea got momentum after a record-setting flood in 2009.